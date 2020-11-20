Needless to say, Diwali celebrations are incomplete without Bollywood dance numbers and it seems even cops in New Zealand also know this! That’s why, when Diwali was celebrated at the Wellington Police Academy, the cops added extra zing to the festivities by dancing to a medley of hit Bollywood songs. Also Read - Watch: New Jersey Man Eats Raw Onion, Garlic & Lime to Show How Covid-19 Affects His Sense of Taste, Video Goes Viral
The official Twitter account of the Indian High Commission to New Zealand shared a video of police officers shaking a leg to the songs Kar Gayi Chull and Kala Chashma at a Diwali event organised by the Multicultural Council of Wellington.
Dancing enthusiastically, the cops even nailed the hook step for 'Kaala Chashma' and performed their dance steps with perfection. People in the audience recorded their dance performance, and cheered and clapped for the officers.
Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Watch it here:
Desi Twitter is delighted with the performance and many applauded the New Zealand police officers for their performance. A user tweeted, “Thank you very much, New Zealand Police, you celebrated our festival Diwali with so much pomp.”
Here are other reactions:
The festival has found official mention in New Zealand, with the country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern taking to social media to wish people a happy Diwali. More so, the country has a high population of Indians and Indian-origin people.