Needless to say, Diwali celebrations are incomplete without Bollywood dance numbers and it seems even cops in New Zealand also know this! That's why, when Diwali was celebrated at the Wellington Police Academy, the cops added extra zing to the festivities by dancing to a medley of hit Bollywood songs.

The official Twitter account of the Indian High Commission to New Zealand shared a video of police officers shaking a leg to the songs Kar Gayi Chull and Kala Chashma at a Diwali event organised by the Multicultural Council of Wellington.

Dancing enthusiastically, the cops even nailed the hook step for 'Kaala Chashma' and performed their dance steps with perfection. People in the audience recorded their dance performance, and cheered and clapped for the officers.

Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Watch it here:

Desi Twitter is delighted with the performance and many applauded the New Zealand police officers for their performance. A user tweeted, “Thank you very much, New Zealand Police, you celebrated our festival Diwali with so much pomp.”

Here are other reactions:

They all danced just so well!!! Full on desi vibes. No discomfort or anything. — Ankit (@ap141994) November 18, 2020

Thank you very much, New Zealand Police, you celebrated our festival Deepawali with so much pomp. — ravindra kumar ( Dhoni) (@tPi2nXMA6qgnJaY) November 19, 2020

I don't know if I have said this enough but I LOVE NEW ZEALAND!❤️🙌🏻 https://t.co/UKJAbWq3ny — Kanav Bali🏏 (@BaliKanav) November 19, 2020

The festival has found official mention in New Zealand, with the country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern taking to social media to wish people a happy Diwali. More so, the country has a high population of Indians and Indian-origin people.