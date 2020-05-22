Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is eventually emerging to be one of the most loved world leaders, especially because of the efficient way she dealt with the threat of Covid-19 in her country. Also Read - COVID-19 Lockdown: New Zealand Comedian-TV Presenter 'Deeply Sorry' For PM Jacinda Ardern Cake Fail
Now, in another laudable move, she has suggested employers consider a four-day working week and other flexible working options to promote tourism in the country and help promote a work-life balance.
In a Facebook Live video this week, Ardern said that people had learned a lot about flexibility and working from home during the nation’s lockdown.
She said, ”I hear lots of people suggesting we should have a four-day workweek. Ultimately that really sits between employers and employees. But as I’ve said there’s just so much we’ve learned about COVID and that flexibility of people working from home, the productivity that can be driven out of that.”
She further said that reducing the number of working days in a week and more public holidays will help promote domestic tourism since international travel is still barred.
New Zealanders were thrilled with the proposal and hailed the idea, while people of other countries obviously felt jealous:
Many people noted that a 4-day work week indeed increases productivity, and produced evidence for the same:
A while back, Finland PM Sanna Marin too had proposed a four-day week with six-hour days which would allow workers to spend more time with their families.
Last year, in November, a similar experiment was conducted by Microsoft Japan and the results were just amazing in terms of employee productivity. The company recorded an almost 40% jump in productivity levels after cutting its work hours as part of a wider project to promote a healthier work-life balance.