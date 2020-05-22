Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is eventually emerging to be one of the most loved world leaders, especially because of the efficient way she dealt with the threat of Covid-19 in her country. Also Read - COVID-19 Lockdown: New Zealand Comedian-TV Presenter 'Deeply Sorry' For PM Jacinda Ardern Cake Fail

Now, in another laudable move, she has suggested employers consider a four-day working week and other flexible working options to promote tourism in the country and help promote a work-life balance.

In a Facebook Live video this week, Ardern said that people had learned a lot about flexibility and working from home during the nation’s lockdown.

She said, ”I hear lots of people suggesting we should have a four-day workweek. Ultimately that really sits between employers and employees. But as I’ve said there’s just so much we’ve learned about COVID and that flexibility of people working from home, the productivity that can be driven out of that.”

She further said that reducing the number of working days in a week and more public holidays will help promote domestic tourism since international travel is still barred.

New Zealanders were thrilled with the proposal and hailed the idea, while people of other countries obviously felt jealous:

Go @JacindaArdern and NZ! People who are refreshed, rejunvenated and happy are more productive and creative. They would also spend more on that extra day off and even start another small business, therefore good for the economy! #4dayworkweek #innovationchallenge #covid19 https://t.co/i8UaWTDIjI — Anna Reeves (@AnnaKReeves) May 21, 2020

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern is endorsing a 4-day work week in a bid to boost domestic tourism, which makes up about 60% of the industry. "There's so much we've learnt about COVID and that flexibility of people working from home, the productivity that can be driven out of that" pic.twitter.com/tFUqKYCHPq — BFM News (@NewsBFM) May 21, 2020

As part of our #COVID19 economic recovery, we can envision better ways to create more work-life balance. Companies that have tried 4 day weeks (like Microsoft Japan) have found that it resulted in higher productivity, less energy use and happier employees.https://t.co/gItFOlnFKz — SoniaFurstenau (@SoniaFurstenau) May 21, 2020

New Zealand is looking at introducing a 4 day work week. Other countries that have done this have improved productivity and quality of life. Just thinking about it is improving my mental health 😎#TheDrum #auspol — C h r i s 🏳️‍🌈 – WASH 🙌 STAY HOME! 🌏😷♥️ (@Chris86767838) May 21, 2020

New Zealand is trying a 4 day work week. Meanwhile in the U.S., they want you to work all 7 days. — Your Next Line Is… (@AltThesis) May 21, 2020

New Zealand is switching to a 4 day work week while America is getting back into the swing of mass shootings. This country is seriously stupid. — Central Park Party Planning Committee (@space_man_z) May 21, 2020

Many people noted that a 4-day work week indeed increases productivity, and produced evidence for the same:

The evidence suggests increased productivity from the #4DayWorkWeek, it should follow that salaries and benefits remain about the same. A win for #families and #communities too. https://t.co/8TW1XYZqPc — Kenneth Russell (@tallawah) May 21, 2020

The New Zealand prime minister is floating the idea of a 4-day work week to strengthen the economy post-COVID-19. It’s about time! The #IWW has been pushing for a 4-day work week and a 4-hour day for like the last 100 years using the same logic. @iww pic.twitter.com/GpqOGsbj3j — Liss Waters Hyde (@LissWatersHyde) May 21, 2020

A while back, Finland PM Sanna Marin too had proposed a four-day week with six-hour days which would allow workers to spend more time with their families.

Last year, in November, a similar experiment was conducted by Microsoft Japan and the results were just amazing in terms of employee productivity. The company recorded an almost 40% jump in productivity levels after cutting its work hours as part of a wider project to promote a healthier work-life balance.