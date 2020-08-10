Owing to her efficient leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has emerged to be one of the most loved world leaders and rightly so! Now, she is going viral yet again and winning applause for her approach towards different cultures. Also Read - PM Jacinda Ardern Says She 'Did A Little Dance' After New Zealand Declared Covid-19 Free, Twitter Says 'Well Done'
Ahead of the national elections scheduled in September, Jacinda Ardern visited a Radha Krishan temple in Auckland on Thursday. The Radha Krishna Temple is a part of Mahatma Gandhi Centre, run by the Auckland Indian Association.
She was even seen removing her sandals before entering the temple and participated in the ‘aarti’. Ardern also received ‘prasad’ from the priest.
Ever since then, pictures and videos of the 40-year-old politician’s visit to the temple have been going viral on social media:
The Indian envoy to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi who was also present on this occasion shared pictures from the event and wrote, “She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal.”
Many praised her for respecting and embracing different cultures and religions. One user wrote, ”It is not that she visited a temple that is remarkable. Her ability to merge into the ambience, as she had done when she visited the Mosque days after the tragedy, is what marks her out. She grows in my esteem the more I know her. Respect.”
Here are other comments:
People in New Zealand will cast their votes for the national elections on September 19.
The Hindi language has emerged as the fourth largest spoken language across New Zealand as Indians constitute 5% of the Kiwi population.