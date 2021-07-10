New Delhi: India has restricted entry of Karl Edward Rice, a YouTuber from New Zealand who is better known as Karl Rock, after he was found to be indulged in multiple visa violations that involved his videos. Karl Rock was blacklisted for visa violations such as taking part in anti-CAA protests in the country and also hurting religious sentiments via his youtube video.Also Read - Kerala YouTubers Make The World's Biggest Lollipop Weighing 25 Kg, Showcase Entire Process in a Video | Watch

Why was Karl Rock blacklisted from travelling to India?

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials pointed out that Karl is a "habitual offender" and in the past, he has been to restricted areas in India like Nagaland and Jammu & Kashmir without permission (restricted area permit for foreigners) and made several videos there. He earlier had a tourist visa, but it was converted to X2 visa after his marriage to an Indian national. Under X2 visa, foreign nationals are not supposed to indulge in business activity, which he did by creating content on YouTube and getting monetary benefit from it.

He had a tourist visa from 2016 to 2018, another tourist visit from 2018 to 2023, and X2 visa from 2019 to 2024. He published the book “Indian Survival Guided”, not allowed on tourist visa, visited restricted area which is not allowed on tourist visa, and covered CAA protest on YouTube which is not allowed on X2 visa. One of his videos titled “Do Indians eat beef? Guide to eating beef in India” was of particular concern, given it risks disturbing social harmony.

MHA officials said, “Karl Edward Rice, has been restricted from entering India till next year, due to violating the terms and conditions of his visa. He was found doing business activities, on a tourist visa and also violating certain other visa conditions”.

Who is Karl Rock?

Karl is a popular YouTuber with 1.8 million subscribers on his channel. He makes videos about travel, especially in India, and also speaks Hindi. Last year, he donated plasma for COVID patients and received praise from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is married to Manisha Malik since April 2019.

Karl moves Delhi HC, makes video about his ban:

On July 9, he uploaded a video titled “Why I Haven’t Seen My Wife in 269 Days #Blacklist”. In the video, Karl said that “government of India has stopped me from returning to India” and is “separating me from my wife and family”.

“Today we are filing a petition in the high court asking for my name to be removed from the blacklist. In the Delhi High Court,” he said in the video.

Karl claims he sent “multiple emails” to the MHA, and that his wife Manisha even went to the ministry to find a solution, but to no avail.

He mentioned in the video that he also wrote to the Indian high commissioner in Wellington, New Zealand, and visited the High Commission, but received no response.

He said he last left India in October 2020 to travel across Dubai and Pakistan. “When I left through the New Delhi International Airport, they cancelled my visa. They would not tell me why they were cancelling my visa,” Karl said.

In Dubai, Karl tried applying for a new visa, but “quite surprisingly they called me into the Indian High Commission in Dubai … and they told me in person that, ‘Karl, you’ve been blacklisted and we can’t issue you a visa to go home to India'”.

“Before somebody is blacklisted, they’re meant to be given a right of reply and time to reply. I wasn’t,” the vlogger added.

However, after his wife approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of blacklisting of her husband as well as the issuance of an Indian visa to her husband thereby now enabling him to visit India, subject to valid conditions of the visa.

Watch the video below: