The ad features two naked porn stars named Sue and Derek who show up announced at a teenage boy’s house, much to the shock of his mother. The duo tells her that her son has been watching them online on his laptop among other devices, before warning her that he might not know how relationships actually work in real life.

“Alright Matty, it sounds like it’s time to have a talk about the difference between what you see online, and real-life relationships. No judgment!”, his mother says.

According to NZ Herald, the video, Keep It Real Online – Pornography, shares a message that kids need to understand the difference between the pornography world and real-life relationships and the importance of consent.

This NZ advert came up on my feed about the difference between real life relationships and pornography and I think it’s worth a watch 🙂 pic.twitter.com/rhyr6DUM2t — KittArts (@sir_scandalous) June 12, 2020

The video came after a report was published last year which found that teenagers in New Zealand use the internet as their main way to learn about sex.

The ad has gone viral on social media and has been widely praised for promoting internet safety:

Finally… An ad that doesn't portray porn as a stain upon humanity and instead encourages parents to have healthy discussions about sexual relationships with their children 👍 — Metapuns🔞 (@Metapuns) June 13, 2020

I just love the mothers reaction here.

She don't scream, she don't get angry.

She knows her kid is growing up, gets curious.

He just needs education. That is all. — The Hollow Ten (@Tnecwin) June 12, 2020

The kiwis have done it again. Brilliant, funny and honest ads about #esafety. I love how they empower parents to switch on their skills, not simply switch off the device. Watch them here: https://t.co/yQuk2JTADc #onlinesafety #keepitrealonline — Jocelyn Brewer (@JocelynBrewer) June 12, 2020

“Parents should feel confident when dealing with these issues… at the end of the day, they’re the best person to keep their child safe,” said Hilary Ngan Kee, a spokesperson for Motion Sickness, the advertising agency behind the commercial.

“You don’t need to have all the answers, but supporting your child and giving that ‘adult’ guidance as they navigate the choppy waters of the online world will really make a difference.”