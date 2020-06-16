Wellington: In a bid to teach young kids and teenagers about pornography and consent, the New Zealand government has released a rather quirky online safety ad campaign, which has gone viral. Also Read - Over One Million People Sign Petition to Shut Down Pornhub For Hosting Alleged Sex Trafficking & Child Rape Videos
The ad features two naked porn stars named Sue and Derek who show up announced at a teenage boy’s house, much to the shock of his mother. The duo tells her that her son has been watching them online on his laptop among other devices, before warning her that he might not know how relationships actually work in real life.
“Alright Matty, it sounds like it’s time to have a talk about the difference between what you see online, and real-life relationships. No judgment!”, his mother says.
According to NZ Herald, the video, Keep It Real Online – Pornography, shares a message that kids need to understand the difference between the pornography world and real-life relationships and the importance of consent.
Watch it here:
The video came after a report was published last year which found that teenagers in New Zealand use the internet as their main way to learn about sex.
The ad has gone viral on social media and has been widely praised for promoting internet safety:
“Parents should feel confident when dealing with these issues… at the end of the day, they’re the best person to keep their child safe,” said Hilary Ngan Kee, a spokesperson for Motion Sickness, the advertising agency behind the commercial.
“You don’t need to have all the answers, but supporting your child and giving that ‘adult’ guidance as they navigate the choppy waters of the online world will really make a difference.”