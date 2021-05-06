A family from Phillipines has recently named their baby boy as Ghlynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl Mampuan Buscato. As per reports, the unusual name which is difficult to pronounce as well as spell was decided by the baby’s grandfather Raugyl Ferolin Estrera, from Carmen, Cotabato. The name is so difficult that even the official who processed the baby’s birth certificate had to reprint the document because they committed errors in spelling his name. Also Read - Businessman Campaigning for Governor with 'Beauty and the Beast' Theme Brings a 500Kg Bear To His Rally, Pics go Viral

To make things easier for everybody, Grandfather Estrera vowed to give his grandson a simpler name and nicknamed him "Consonant," owing to the absence of regular vowels in the boy's real name. However, the boy's name, is not actually vowel-less. The letter Y, which is commonly regarded as a consonant, and also considered a special vowel is present in the name's spelling.

Speaking to the media, Estrera explained that his grandchild's name, "Ghlynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl" was formed by combining a few letters from his name as well as the names of the child's father, mother, and grandmother. He further added that a few letters from baby Consonant's name was also derived from his niece's name.

When asked about his inspiration for baby Consonant’s name, Estrera said, “If I will give him a name, it should be something of value for our family. The child’s name shouldn’t be made up.”

“Once baby Consonant starts to learn reading and writing, we will teach him how to spell his name as well as tell him about its origin. At an early age, we will teach him how to write his name. We will explain the origin of his name so that he will have an idea. The child will know the importance of his name,” Estrera said.