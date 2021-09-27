Chandigarh: Just a week after being appointed as Punjab’s 16th chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi has started winning the hearts of the local residents already. In a sweet gesture, CM Channi on Sunday stopped his vehicle to wish a happy life to a newly married couple and a video of the pleasant surprise has now taken the internet by storm. The video was shared by the Punjab government’s Twitter handle with a caption that read, “During his visit to Bathinda today, Chief Minister @CHARANJITCHANNI spotted a newly married couple at village Mandi Kalan and suddenly stopped his vehicle to convey his best wishes.”Also Read - Punjab Cabinet Expansion: 15 Ministers in New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's Cabinet. Full List Here

The viral video shows the chief minister, who was on a tour of the cotton belt in Bathinda district, hugging the man and also giving 'shagun' to his wife after alighting from his vehicle. With several police personnel surrounding him, he is also seen tasting some sweet dish carried in a 'parat' (platter) by the family.

Channi is then seen asking when did they get married and a woman from the family replying that their marriage took place on Saturday. In the video, he is seen conveying his best wishes with folded hands.

A few days back, Channi had performed Punjab’s folk dance ‘Bhangra’ with students at an event in Kapurthala. He, along with his deputy Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, undertook a whirlwind tour of the cotton belt in the Malwa region of the state to assess the loss because of pink bollworm pest.