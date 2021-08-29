New Delhi: Weddings cost a bomb and so do the food for guests and other preparations involved around the ceremony. And, after shelling out a maximum of your savings for planning the whole wedding, it becomes quite upsetting when some guests RSVP and decide not to show up. In one such wedding event, a newly married couple decided not to get upset about it, rather they came up with a unique solution to make up the cost for the wedding dinner.Also Read - Photo of IAS Officer Selling Vegetables at Roadside Stall Goes Viral, Here's The Story Behind the Picture

To recover the cost of the wedding dinner, the bride created a special invoice and sent it to the "no show" guests, and asked them to pay $240 (Rs. 17,700). The invoice was shared on Twitter by a user named Philip Lewis, a senior front page editor at the Huffington Post on Wednesday. Reacting to the invoice, Lewis tweeted saying, "I don't think I've ever seen a wedding reception invoice before."

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before lol pic.twitter.com/ZAYfGITkxP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2021

The invoice provides the information that the wedding reception took place at the Royalton Negril, a resort in Negril, Jamaica. The reason for the bill that is being sent was listed as: “No call, no show guest.” The bill also mentioned the “Unit Price” of $120 per wedding reception dinner and, since there were two guests who did not show up, the total cost was $240. The invoice is dated August 18 and has given the wedding guests a one-month deadline to pay the amount.

The receipt also contained a note stating, “This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount. The amount above is the cost of your individual seats. Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying your seat(s) in advance. You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Please reach out to us and let us know which method of payment works for you. Thank you!”