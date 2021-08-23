Kakinada: In a shocking incident, a newly-wed couple used the guesthouse of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh as a honeymoon cottage, inviting widespread condemnation and criticism. Stung by it, the university management on Saturday constituted an internal committee headed by its Rector to probe into the alleged misuse of the guesthouse. The university fraternity came to know about it after visuals of the room decorated with flowers were widely circulated on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Lucknow Woman Slaps Auto Driver, Beats Him With Slippers During Argument Over Fare | Watch

According to a PTI report, the guesthouse was booked by University Women Empowerment Cell director A Swarna Kumari, who herself is an alumna. “One of our staffers booked the guesthouse for use by another professor’s student. But the purpose for which it was used was wrong and we have launched an inquiry into it, JNTU-K Registrar R Srinivasa Rao said.

While Swarna Kumar had booked the guest house for two days from August 18, the couple seemed to have occupied the room on these allotted days. As per PTI, some university staff members are believed to have helped in decorating the guesthouse for the occasion and also arranged videography. The couple reportedly shared the video with friends which went public.

Notably, the guesthouse is supposed to accommodate only visiting professors and research scholars and not outsiders. According to a report by The New Minute, students unions also raised a protest at JNTU-K after it the incident came to light. They demanded action against the “guilty,” claiming it “damaged the sanctity of an educational institution.”

Miffed by the incident, the state government has also sought a report. Registrar Prof. R. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu: “The five-member Committee has been constituted and headed by JNTU-K Rector G. V. R. Prasada Raju. The committee has been tasked with submitting a report within two days. We will submit an action taken report on the issue to the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) next week”.

(With PTI inputs)