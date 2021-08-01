Bhind: In yet another bizarre incident, a newly-wed bride from the Ghormi area of ​​Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind is making headlines after she has run away from her in-laws’ place by jumping off the terrace on the first night of the wedding. As per reports, the bride was given Rs 90,000 for getting married. The incident came to light after the groom who fell victim to the scam, reached the police station to lodge a complaint.Also Read - Viral Video: RPF Personnel Saves Woman from Falling Under Moving Train; 'Life is Not Like Scene Of Bollywood Film', Says Indian Railways

The police have lodged a case against a total of 5 persons, out of which 3 have been arrested. Media reports suggest that the groom, Sonu Jain, was not able to find a suitable bride, then, Udal Khatik, a Gwalior resident who knows Sonu Jain, told him, "I will get you married but you will have to pay Rs 1 lakh in return." However, a deal was made for Rs 90,000. And, later, Khatik came back with a woman named Anita Ratnakar, and two other men named Jitendra Ratnakar and Arun Khatik to Gormi. Sonu Jain was then married to Anita in the presence of all the family members.

On reaching the groom's place after the wedding, Sonu's family blessed the newlyweds and everyone went to sleep in their own room as it was already late at night. Jitendra Ratnakar and Arun Khatik, who came with Anita, both went to sleep outside the room, while Anita went to the terrace pretending to be unwell. Later, when someone from the family noticed that the bride was gone, they began a search for the bride began, but couldn't find her. The family members then approached the police, who managed to find Anita.

Anita had jumped off the terrace and fled and was found by police during a night patrol. After the bride was found, Sonu reached Gormi police station and lodged a complaint that he had been cheated. The police have registered a case of fraud against all the accused.