New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a newly-wed bride has allegedly run away from her in-laws’ house taking all cash and gold jewellery from the house. Also Read - Meet Urooz Hussain, The Transgender Woman Who Has Started Her Own Cafe in Noida that 'Treats Everyone Equally'

The husband has filed a police complaint against his newly-married wife at the Shamli police station. The husband, Pinku, who is a resident of the Simbhalka village in Shamli district, said he got married on November 25. His wife, who is a resident of Baghpat district, was missing from December 26 night. Also Read - Incredible! Dancer from Arunachal Performs by a Roadside to Raise Money for Street Musicians

Pinku alleged that his wife has run away from his home and has taken away Rs 70,000 cash and gold jewellery. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Bakery Honours Football Legend Maradona by Making 6-foot-tall Cake of His Statue

According to the police spokesperson, inquiries in the wife’s village revealed that her family is also ‘missing’ from their home.

(With IANS inputs)