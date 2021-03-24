Noida: In a shocking incident from a village in Uttar Pradesh, a newly-wed bride thrashed her husband black and blue with an iron rod on the first night of their wedding and ran away with Rs 20,000 cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh. The bride is reportedly a resident of Haridwar while the groom is from Kunda Khurd village in Bijnor and the couple got married at a temple on March 15 after being introduced to each other by a “matchmaker”. Also Read - Woman Ordered to Pay Man Rs 70,000 Penalty For Having Sex with His Wife

After the wedding, when the groom brought home his newly-wed bride, he was very happy thinking he is finally settled for life and was warmly welcomed by all relatives. However, all his hopes vanished when on their first night together, the bride hit him repeatedly with the iron rod and decamped from the house leaving him injured. The groom was later rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

As per reports, the groom later said that the marriage was a "staged" one and just a plot set to rob his family. He said, "I didn't know what really happened. All of a sudden, my wife started thrashing me with a blunt object. I fell unconscious. Later, I came to know that she ran away with jewellery and Rs 20,000 cash."

The groom’s family has lodged a police complaint and is also trying to reach the matchmaker for answers.

Recently, another case of a bride fleeing with cash and valuables came to the fore from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur where the newly-wed bride stole valuables and disappeared within 5 hours of the wedding.