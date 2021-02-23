Noida: A newlywed couple made headlines after they donated blood on their wedding day to save life of a young girl. A picture of the couple donating blood is going viral all over the web and ever since then they have been receiving tons of praises online. The story about the couple’s blood donation was shared on Twitter by Uttar Pradesh Police cop Ashish Mishra, whose ‘Police Mitra’ initiative to connect blood donors with people in need made the noble act possible. Also Read - Bihar a Dry State, But These Fields in Chapra Produce Liquor, Video Goes Viral

Lauding the couple, Mishra shared a picture of the newlyweds, still dressed in their wedding attire while donating blood. The picture portrays the groom donating blood while his wife stands next to him, dressed in her wedding lehenga.

"My India is great," the police personnel wrote in Hindi. He explained how a young girl was in need of a blood donor, but nobody stepped up to help her "because she was someone else's child." When the couple became aware of this, they came forward and helped save the girl's life by donating blood. "On their own wedding day, the couple donated blood to save the girl's life," Mishra wrote on Twitter.