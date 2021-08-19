Chennai: At a time when soaring fuel prices continue to burn a hole in the common man’s pocket, a newly-wed couple received an unconventional gift at their wedding reception. Well, you must have guessed it by now! Yes, the couple got jars filled with 5 litres of petrol from a man. The man reportedly was none other than Tamil actor-comedian Mayilsamy who left everyone surprised at the ceremony by giving his unique gift to the couple. And, now a number of pictures of the wedding ceremony and the memorable gift is going viral across social media platforms.Also Read - Spooky Video of a Fish Fillet Jumping Up and Down Inside Oven Goes Viral, Netizens Call it a Horror Movie Scene | WATCH

As Mayilsamy went up to the stage to congratulate the newly-wed couple, he gifted them with two plastic cans filled with petrol. This gift was assumed to be Mayilsamy's jibe at the rising fuel prices in the country.

As per a report by The News Minute, a video from the wedding ceremony that has been shared by several media organisations, Mayilsamy explains that he gifted two cans of petrol, in an attempt to express his concern over rising fuel prices. In the video, Mayilsamy has also applauded the Tamil Nadu government’s recent decision to slash petrol prices by Rs 3 per liter. But, he further added that the union government is not paying any attention to the issue.

Mayilsamy, famously known for his roles in movies such as Ghilli, Kanchana, and Uthamaputhiran, contested in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections as an Independent candidate earlier this year. The actor-comedian made his debut as a Television host and judge with Sun TV’s show Asathapovathu Yaaru. He has also bagged the Tamil Nadu State Film Award under the category of Best Comedian for his performance in 2004 movie Kangalai Kaidhu Sei.