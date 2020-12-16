New Delhi: With wedding season all around and many interesting stories about brides and grooms going viral these days, the latest one to make headlines is from Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district. In this shocking incident, a newlywed bride eloped with her lover who visited her in-laws’ house impersonating as her brother. The bride ran away with him just two days after the wedding in Shikohabad town of Firozabad. Also Read - Dulhan Kahan Hai? After Searching The Entire Night, 'Baaratis' in UP Fail to Find The 'Missing' Bride & Her Home

The incident came to light after the bride and her 'brother' were found missing in the house. Soon, a search was launched to locate the elopers, but all efforts went in vain as the two were nowhere to be found. Following the incident, the groom's family had also informed the bride's family members and they also reached the village.

The couple reportedly tied the knot on November 25, and after completing all wedding rituals, the bride was taken to the groom's home. And, during one such post-wedding ritual at the groom's house, the bride's lover reached her in-law's house impersonating her brother on November 28. And, later when the whole family was busy with celebrations, the bride and her lover ran away from the house. The bride also took along all her jewellery which she received during the wedding.

According to a report in Hindi daily Amar Ujala, the runaway bride’s husband had filed a complaint at the local police station. The bride’s mother have also filed a separate complaint at the police station. However, the police didn’t take any action regarding the complaints, after which the husband along with his family and the bride’s mother had to make a second visit to the police station to urge police to find his wife. Later, the Shikohabad police station in-charge has assured the family that they will soon find out the woman and her lover.