It has now become a norm for a newly-wed couple to go on a exotic honeymoon to begin the next chapter of their lives. However, a couple from Karnataka chose to do something entirely different. Instead of vacationing in picturesque locations, Anudeep Hegde and Minusha Kancha decided to clean up Karnataka's Someshwara Beach!

Just like every other couple, they too were planning their honeymoon destination and often used to visit the Someshwara beach to spend time together. But being there made them realize that the beach has become a dumping zone where people discard alcohol bottles, slippers and litter waste.

So, while the couple was still in the process of deciding the location for their honeymoon, Anudeep suggested they clean up the beach. Minusha readily agreed to the plan and the couple, who got married on November 18, spent the next two weeks cleaning the Someshwara beach, in Baindur, Karnataka. Together, they bought gloves and garbage bin bags and got down to cleaning the beach.

Anudeep took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Can two person make a difference? Got married two weeks back & with my wife have decided to clean up this beach before we celebrate a honeymoon. 40% have been cleared. Few more days to go. A much satisfying experience so far.”

They managed to dispose off over 600 kilos of waste from the beachside between November 27 and December 5. Soon after, more than a dozen youngsters and volunteers came down to the beach and began helping them. According to the couple, nearly 80% of the beach has been cleaned up and the rest will be done in a week.

The garbage they collected is being taken away by local panchayat workers

They are not done yet! The couple wishes to continue with their cleaning drive, and also spread awareness about biological and marine conservation.

More power to this couple!