The farmer protests against the contentious farm laws has entered 69th day as talks with the central government have failed to end the standoff. Meanwhile, people across the country have lent their support to the agitating farmers and standing in solidarity with them. In one such gesture, a newlywed Sikh couple in Uttarakhand returned home from the wedding venue on a tractor instead of a car. Also Read - After Facing Swords in Farmers’ Protest, Delhi Police Gets Iron Lathis, Arm Guards & Helmets For Self-Defence

According to a report in The Times of India, Sivaljeet Singh and Sandeep Kaur tied the knot on Saturday night in a gurudwara in Bazpir, Udhar Singh Nagar. During the wedding, the couple played songs that supported the farmers’ cause and even their attendees were seen raising pro-farmer slogans. After the wedding was over, the couple ditched their car and instead took a tractor home, in a symbolic gesture.

Not only that, the money saved by the families for the wedding will be donated to gurdwaras that are arranging langar for the protesting farmers, said the bride’s father, Tarsem Singh.

“It’s appalling to see elderly persons, men, women, and kids in dire straits over the last two months They are protesting not just for themselves. If these draconian laws aren’t repealed, the entire country will bear the brunt. We wanted to extend our support,” the bride Sandeep Kaur told TOI.

In a similar incident in December 2020, a groom from Haryana’s Karnal drove to his wedding venue on a tractor instead of a fancy car in order to support the farmers of his state. The groom Sumit Dhull said, “We might be moving to city but our roots are farming. Farmers should be our priority. We want to send message that farmers have public support.”