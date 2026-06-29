Newton labelled ‘great pilot’, Hampi temple identified as Konark Sun Temple: More than 1600 errors found in Odisha’s Class 1 to 8 textbooks

These books were prepared for the 2026-27 academic session in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Odisha Curriculum Framework 2025.

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New Delhi: People send their children to school so that they can receive a good education, gain accurate information, and go on to become successful citizens. But a different story has emerged from Odisha government schools, where a total of 1,678 errors have been detected in the new textbooks for Classes 1 through 8. The government has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The highest number of errors—705—was found in the Class 8 textbooks. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed officials to identify those responsible and take strict action. In one instance, scientist Isaac Newton was described as a pilot.

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These books were prepared for the 2026-27 academic session in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Odisha Curriculum Framework 2025. After the books reached the schools, teachers pointed out numerous factual, scientific, and printing errors, bringing the issue to the government’s attention.

Niyamgiri Hills depicted as being in Jharkhand

The error that garnered the most attention was the description of scientist Sir Isaac Newton as the “greatest pilot.” Additionally, a photograph of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly was labelled as the Odisha Legislative Assembly, and an image of the Hampi temple complex was identified as the Konark Sun Temple.

The books depicted Odisha’s Niyamgiri Hills as being located in Jharkhand. Brahmapur was labelled as a district rather than a city within the Ganjam district. Wheat and paddy crops were also misidentified.

Incorrect Scientific Concepts

Several concepts in science-related chapters were also incorrect. Temperature was described as pressure; “food cycle” was used instead of “food web”; and the word “Equator” was used in place of “Equinox.”

Teachers questioned how the review and verification process for the books could have been completed despite such a large number of errors.

Class 8 Textbooks Contain The Highest Number Of Errors

According to the School and Mass Education Department, a total of 1,678 errors were found across textbooks for Classes 1 to 8. Of these, the Class 8 textbooks alone account for 705 errors. The department has sent the revised list to all schools. Teachers have been instructed to use the revised list during instruction so that the students’ studies are not affected.

Odisha CM Suspends Former Senior Officer

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday suspended former Director of Teacher Education and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (TE&SCERT) Manoj Padhi, along with three assistant directors, over massive errors in the new textbooks prepared for students from Classes 1 to 8.

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Probe Committee Found Gross Negligence

Official sources said the probe committee found gross negligence on the part of the SCERT while preparing the textbooks, which were developed under the new curriculum in line with the National Education Policy 2020. The new textbooks were prepared for the current academic year.

“It was found during the probe that the due process was not followed by the SCERT that led to such massive errors in the textbooks, because of which the probe committee recommended action against Padhi, the then director of the SCERT,” said an official.