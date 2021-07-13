San Francisco: With the historic flight to the edge of space on Sunday, astronaut Richard Branson has opened the doors for all humans to visit space. Ever since the billionaire hurtled into space aboard his own winged rocket ship, many have been aiming to fulfill this distant dream and seems Elon Musk is also now in line. Notably, SpaceX and Tesla CEO has bought a $250,000 ticket to space from fellow billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic.Also Read - Did The Simpsons Predict Richard Branson's Stint in Space? This Viral Post Suggests So!

According to The Wall Street Journal, Musk had bought a ticket for his space ride before Branson touched the edge of space on Sunday.

“It is unclear how far up the waiting list Musk is for a seat. Virgin Galactic said its tickets have sold for $250,000 each, and the company has collected $80 million in sales and deposits,” the report said on Monday.

In a pre-flight tweet, Branson mentioned Elon and said: “Thanks for being so typically supportive and such a good friend, Elon. Great to be opening up space for all – safe travels and see you at Spaceport America!”. Musk responded: “Will see you there to wish you the best”.

Branson on Sunday touched the edge of space with three employees, including one of Indian-origin, and landed safely back to Earth, on board his company Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity. It was the 22nd test flight of VSS Unity and the first test flight with a full crew in the cabin. It was an “experience of a lifetime”, said the 70-year-old billionaire. The flight climbed nearly 86 kilometres above the Earth’s surface.

I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars. Now I'm an adult in a spaceship looking down to our beautiful Earth. To the next generation of dreamers: if we can do this, just imagine what you can do https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/03EJmKiH8V — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

Besides Branson, the flight included Beth Moses, Chief Astronaut Instructor, Colin Bennett, lead Operations Engineer, and Indian-origin Sirisha Bandla, Vice President of Government Affairs at Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic aims to fly two more flights, then start regular commercial operations from early 2022. The ultimate goal is to conduct 400 flights per year. The company has already sold nearly 600 tickets, with each ticket costing nearly $250,000.

After Branson, Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos is expected to take off in his own space tourism Blue Origin rocket on July 20. Bezos will fly with his brother Mark and two others.

(With IANS inputs)