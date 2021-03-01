New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his eloquent English, has baffled us many a time, but this time his “exasperated farrago” of incomprehensible words has become a talking point in neighbouring country too. Recently, Pakistani comedian Akbar Chaudry made a hilarious video on how to speak English with Tharoorian perfection which impressed the Thiruvananthapuram MP as well. The video found immediate connect with the audience all over the subcontinent and went viral in no time. Reacting to the video, Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter and wrote, “Next one on @ImranKhanPTI please!?.” Also Read - Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Dances 'Jhumur' With Young Performers in Assam

Funny videos on Shashi Tharoor are nothing new, a lot of times, memes and funny tutorials on 'Tharoorian' English have made their way to the internet. Many of them have managed to make people laugh and even learn a new word.

In the viral video, the Pakistan comedian comes up with ways in which one can speak the kind of English Tharoor does and ace it. He does so in two steps. The first one involves him making a smoothie containing the English dictionary. The second tip tries to make the same into a party and snort it like a drug into your veins.

Here is the video:

How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor…pic.twitter.com/mZWmID8S4G — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 28, 2021

Netizens too gave Chaudry a thumbs up for his stupendous performance and some even used some of Tharoor’s viral words to replicate his response.