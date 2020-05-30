Who doesn’t thrive on Indian’s garnering name and fame internationally and answering our rhetoric question, Grammy Award winning music director and composer AR Rahman shared a video of a 10-year-old Indian girl’s performance at Britain’s Got Talent audition. Totally smitten, Rahman was seen gushing over the singing star’s almost 7 minutes long video. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra on Masakali 2.0: Makers Should Take Legal Action Against Music Label; Have a Spine Like Aamir Khan
Taking to his Twitter handle recently, Rahman shared the video which opens to a nervous Souparnika Nair waiting for her turn in the auditions. Singing Judy Garland's The Trolley Song at first, Souparnika is seen crooning Never Enough from the musical The Greatest Showman, after being asked by judge Simon Cowell to showcase a different part of her voice.
Her magical performance leads the audience to give her a standing ovation including the judges. Earning the respect of the celebrated Indian music director at home turf, Souparnika got her video noticed by Rahman who tweeted, "Nice to wake up to this (sic)" and punctuated it with a blast emoji.
Surprised at Rahman’s words of appreciation, Souparnika reacted tweeting, “Thank you so much sir for watching my audition” and punctuated it with a flood of red heart emojis.
Agreeing with the legendary singer-composer, Twitterati too flooded their accolades in the comments section. While one wrote, “Truely amazing voice dear… Do proud of you…. You made us proud (sic)”, another tweeted, “Wow..what a talent..it’s a awesome (sic)” and yet another praised, “Incredible much (sic).”
May the little one break more glass ceilings with her talent!