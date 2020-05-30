Who doesn’t thrive on Indian’s garnering name and fame internationally and answering our rhetoric question, Grammy Award winning music director and composer AR Rahman shared a video of a 10-year-old Indian girl’s performance at Britain’s Got Talent audition. Totally smitten, Rahman was seen gushing over the singing star’s almost 7 minutes long video. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra on Masakali 2.0: Makers Should Take Legal Action Against Music Label; Have a Spine Like Aamir Khan

Taking to his Twitter handle recently, Rahman shared the video which opens to a nervous Souparnika Nair waiting for her turn in the auditions. Singing Judy Garland’s The Trolley Song at first, Souparnika is seen crooning Never Enough from the musical The Greatest Showman, after being asked by judge Simon Cowell to showcase a different part of her voice. Also Read - Jaipur Police Trolls Masakali 2.0, Says Those Roaming Outside Will Be Made To Listen To the Song On Loop

Her magical performance leads the audience to give her a standing ovation including the judges. Earning the respect of the celebrated Indian music director at home turf, Souparnika got her video noticed by Rahman who tweeted, “Nice to wake up to this (sic)” and punctuated it with a blast emoji. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 10: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Breaks Silence on Masakali 2.0 Fiasco, Says He'll Talk to Bhushan Kumar

Nice to wake up to this💥 https://t.co/51EdsYY1iY — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 27, 2020

Surprised at Rahman’s words of appreciation, Souparnika reacted tweeting, “Thank you so much sir for watching my audition” and punctuated it with a flood of red heart emojis.

Thank you so much sir for watching my audition ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Souparnika (@Souparnikanair) May 27, 2020

Agreeing with the legendary singer-composer, Twitterati too flooded their accolades in the comments section. While one wrote, “Truely amazing voice dear… Do proud of you…. You made us proud (sic)”, another tweeted, “Wow..what a talent..it’s a awesome (sic)” and yet another praised, “Incredible much (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

Truely amazing voice dear… Do proud of you…. You made us proud ❤️ — Neelam Rode (@rodeneelam9) May 29, 2020

Wow..what a talent..it’s a awesome — Zafir Ahamed Sayeedh (@zafir_ahamed) May 27, 2020

Incredible much — Kaibalya (@kaibalyamohant2) May 27, 2020

What a talented girl sir 👍 — Harish Makhijani (@HitByHarish) May 27, 2020

Wow.. the last time I cried watching music was Lydian playing flight of the bumble bee and then now this. I love when music gives me goosebumps and make me literally cry while am still smiling my heart out. Happy exhilarated tears. — Ramya Raghulan (@Ramya86121335) May 27, 2020

Very nice — 🌟Arumugam🌟 (@Arumuga92062242) May 27, 2020

Awesome & talented kid😍 — DHILIP (@DhilipBaskaran) May 27, 2020

Happy to see our children on this stage… fantastic. — Veera Prakash (@VeeraPr98523074) May 28, 2020

Wow I think she’s Indian 😮

It feels great to see Indians are doing so well in UK. — Sunny (@sunny7783) May 28, 2020

May the little one break more glass ceilings with her talent!