Trending News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released cheetahs flown in from Namibia into special enclosure in Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh, as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.Also Read - Cheetahs In India: When Will People Be Able To Catch Glimpse Of The Majestic Cats At Kuno National Park?

PM Modi was wearing safari hat, vest, sunglasses when he released the pack of cheetahs. He also showed his love for photography by bringing out his digital camera and capturing a few shots of the big cats moments after he released them. Also Read - As Cheetahs Set Foot In Kuno, Property Rates Shoot Up in THESE Villages Of Madhya Pradesh

Later that day, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress (TMC) attempted to troll the prime minister on Twitter by sharing a morphed image of him clicking pictures with a Nikon camera, with its cover on the lens, that was of a different brand, Canon. Also Read - VIDEO: Moment PM Modi Released Cheetahs At Kuno National Park. Catch First Glimpse Of The Majestic Cats Here

TMC MP Jawhar Sircar shared the edited photo of PM Modi taking pictures from his camera saying, “Keeping the lid on all statistics is one thing, but keeping the cover on the camera lens is sheer far-sightedness.”

However, this attempt by the TMC to troll PM Modi backfired as the party got fact-checked by the BJP. BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar tweeted that the image showing PM holding a Nikon camera with a Canon cover is photoshopped.

“TMC Rajya Sabha MP is sharing an edited image of Nikon camera with canon cover. Such a bad attempt to spread fake propaganda. Mamata Banerjee…hire someone better who can atleast have common sense,” Sukanta Majumdar said.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP is sharing an edited image of Nikon camera with canon cover. Such a bad attempt to spread fake propaganda. @MamataOfficial ..hire someone better who can atleast have common sense. https://t.co/rPgNb3mmM0 — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) September 17, 2022

After being corrected, TMC MP Jawhar Sircar deleted his tweet.

WATCH VIDEO OF PM MODI RELEASING CHEETAHS IN MADHYA PRADESH’S KUNO NATIONAL PARK: