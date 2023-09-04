Home

Heartbreaking! Nina, 62-Year-Old Blind Elephant Rescued From Abuse, Passes Away

Nina was a 62-year-old blind female elephant, who was rescued in 2021 by Wildlife SOS and brought to the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura.

Nina’s life was full of anguish and she suffered for nearly six long decades.

Nina, The Blind Elephant Passes Away: Geriatric elephant Nina, who was rescued by Wildlife SOS from an abusive life of begging, passed away recently as a result of multi-organ failure due to prolonged recumbency and senility. Nina was a 62-year-old blind female elephant, who was rescued in 2021 by Wildlife SOS and brought to the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura.

September 1

On the morning of 1 September 2023, Nina, who was under the care of Wildlife SOS for over two years, crossed the rainbow bridge after she suffered from multi-organ failure due to prolonged recumbency. The geriatric female elephant breathed her last in the presence of a team of dedicated veterinarians and elephant care staff at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital, located in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Nina’s Life Was Full Of Sufferings

Nina’s life was full of anguish and she suffered for nearly six long decades. Forced to walk at the command of an “ankush” (bullhook), she was commercially exploited to the bones by her cruel owners. Never allowed to rest or provided basic facilities such as adequate food and water, she was used for begging on the streets of Uttar Pradesh.

Purposely Blinded, Used As Prop

To add to the horror, more cruelty was inflicted on Nina by stabbing her with a bullhook and blinding her purposely. This was done to deceive onlookers, gain their sympathy, and dupe them for money. Nina was even compelled to work as a mere prop in wedding processions.

Learning of her miserable condition, Wildlife SOS rescued Nina in June 2021 and brought her to the safe abode of the Elephant Hospital in Mathura. Nina was severely underweight, malnourished, and suffering from foot-related problems such as osteoarthritis and footpad abscesses.

Wildlife SOS Tried Their Best, But . . .

But in these two years, the Wildlife SOS veterinary team provided every possible assistance to take care of Nina’s treatment. She was administered laser therapy massages to provide relief to her arthritic limbs, and medicated foot baths to treat abscesses. Additionally, oral medication for pain management and multivitamin supplements were also supplied at regular intervals to monitor her health.

However, old age and the accumulated abuse of nearly 60 years caught up and rained down together. Degenerative joint disease forced her to lie in lateral recumbency for a prolonged period, and eventually, Nina passed away in the presence of other elephants and her loving caregivers.

Dr. E Gochalan, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS said, “Nina had been lying down for quite a few days but she was consuming a healthy amount of food. However, over time she reduced her food intake. With a lower consumption of food, Nina was unable to go on and she expired on Friday morning due to multi-organ failure.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO Wildlife SOS expressed, “Our veterinary team tended to Nina and provided the best medical care till her very last moment. It is extremely difficult to explain the passing of an elephant for whom we have collectively toiled so hard. Nina will continue to be a reminder to keep working towards freeing abused elephants in the country.”

