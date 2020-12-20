New Delhi: A nine-year-old boy has become the highest-paid YouTuber for the third year in a row. Can You believe it? Well, it’s quite unbelievable but true. With over 12 billion views and 27 million subscribers, YouTuber Ryan Kaji from Texas emerged as the highest-paid YouTube star for unboxing, reviewing toys and many other videos like science experiments for kids. And, speaking of his earnings, Ryan has made nearly $30m in a year which roughly translates to Rs 220 core. Also Read - YouTube India Best of 2020: CarryMinati Wins Top Creator, Total Gaming & Techno Gamerz Take The Next Spots

According to a report by the American business magazine Forbes, Ryan has secured the first spot on the highest YouTubers in the world for the first time in a row. The magazine report stated, "He's famous for so-called unboxing videos, in which he takes toys out of their packages and reviews them. The little guy now has a line of branded merchandise—toys, backpacks, toothpaste, more—at Target, Amazon and Walmart that did $200 million in sales last year, and a Nickelodeon series called Ryan's Mystery Playdate."

Ryan who is described as a "child influencer", first began making YouTube videos in March 2015 after watching other toy review channels and asking his mother, "How come I'm not on YouTube when all the other kids are?"

Ever since he was three-year-old, Ryan has been reviewing toys and has earned enough money in five years that can even make him start his own toy company.

In his videos, Ryan can mostly be seen enthusiastically unboxing new toys and and playing with Legos, trains, cars, and action figures, doing easy DIY and science experiments like any other kid of his age, except that he does it all in front of a camera as he reviews them. One of the most popular video from Ryan’s channel is the ‘Huge Eggs Surprise Toys Challenge’ that has garnered over 2 billion views, making it one of the 60 most-viewed videos ever on YouTube.



As per reports, Ryan and his parents run nine different YouTube channels, each of which gets lots of views. However, not everything has been sailing smoothly for Ryan and his family as they are now facing the threat of a US Federal Trade Commission investigation over allegations that videos’ sponsors are not properly disclosed.