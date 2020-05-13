In his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a grand economic stimulus package, Atmanirbhar Bharat package, the details of which were said to be delivered by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. In her press briefing, while Sitharaman described how the package has been designed to help the country fight back the economic standstill, in an already slumping economy caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, netizens trended ‘#NoUlluBanaoingModiji’ memes on Twitter. Also Read - ‘Art of Living With Corona’: Nitin Gadkari Urges All to Follow Guidelines, Hopes Malls Will Open Soon

from sharing videos of medical staff not being paid salaries despite working over time to hardly any comfort in the package for the plight of labourers, the netizens went bonkers as they flooded Twitter with fresh stack of memes of the situation.

Check out Twitter's hilarious meme game here:

#NoUlluBanaoingModiji

Ward boys & contractual staff of the swanky Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital in Ahmedabad protest for not being paid salary & their salary being cut. Give the Corona warriors the respect they deserve instead of #20lakhcrore jumla.#NoUlluBanaoingModijipic.twitter.com/6x6azDV7cW — Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) May 13, 2020

In her first press briefing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 15 measures, including six major announcements for MSMEs, two for employees, two for NBFCs and MFIs, and three direct tax measures. Over the next few days, the finance ministry said, a number of schemes and economic relaxations will be announced that will help the country reboot and come out of the fallen economy.