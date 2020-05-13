In his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a grand economic stimulus package, Atmanirbhar Bharat package, the details of which were said to be delivered by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. In her press briefing, while Sitharaman described how the package has been designed to help the country fight back the economic standstill, in an already slumping economy caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, netizens trended ‘#NoUlluBanaoingModiji’ memes on Twitter. Also Read - ‘Art of Living With Corona’: Nitin Gadkari Urges All to Follow Guidelines, Hopes Malls Will Open Soon
from sharing videos of medical staff not being paid salaries despite working over time to hardly any comfort in the package for the plight of labourers, the netizens went bonkers as they flooded Twitter with fresh stack of memes of the situation. While one user wrote, "#NoUlluBanaoingModiji Got to see this newspaper cutting from 2014. Then, 15 lakh in everyone's bank account. Now, package of 20 lakh crore. Jumla then, Jumla Now #NoUlluBanaoingModiji (sic)", another tweeted, "The only part doggedly right about Modijis speech was that we(especially the poor) needs to learn to be self reliant. Thanks for the piddling honesty. The picture exemplifies ur treatment of helpless. Ur spurious package agian ignored them. #NoUlluBanaoingModiji (sic)" and yet another shared, "Relief Package = Loan #NoUlluBanaoingModiji (sic)."
In her first press briefing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 15 measures, including six major announcements for MSMEs, two for employees, two for NBFCs and MFIs, and three direct tax measures. Over the next few days, the finance ministry said, a number of schemes and economic relaxations will be announced that will help the country reboot and come out of the fallen economy.