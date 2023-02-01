Home

Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘Malaprop Moment’ Has Lok Sabha In Splits

"Replacing old polluting vehicles is an important part of greening our economy," she said.

Viral: When you are the finance minister and delivering the speech presenting the union budget to a nation of 1.4 billion, you are the centre of attraction, and it is very much likely that you will fumble over a few words. This is what happened with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she was presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 at the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

While mentioning the old polluting vehicle replacement policy, the finance minister had a slip of tongue. While making the statement on the policy, Sitharaman inadvertently said, “Vehicle replacement is an important ongoing policy. Replacing the old political… oh, sorry…” This was enough for the house to burst into laughter.

Correcting herself she said with a smile, “I know!”

