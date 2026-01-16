Home

Meet Nisha Verma, who dodges ‘Can men get pregnant’ question 14 times by US senators | Watch viral video

Nisha Verma was asked the question, 'Can men get pregnant?' 14 times by the United States Senator Josh Hawley. The question was asked during a hearing on abortion pills. Scroll down to know her reply.

Image: X/america (videograb)

Viral news: “Can men get pregnant?” Did this question sound unusual to you? In a recent hearing on abortion pills in the United States, an Indian-origin lawyer was asked this question 14 times. The woman dodged the question every time and once said, “I’m not really sure what the goal of the question is.” The video is being widely shared on social media. It has also left everyone curious about the identity of the lawyer Nisha Verma. Here, we give you insights into the question, “Who is Nisha Verma?” You can also watch the viral video in which she gets questioned 14 times here.

Who is Nisha Verma?

The lawyer who didn’t answer the direct question is Nisha Verma. She was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, to parents who were immigrants from India. She has studied subjects of biology and anthropology and then earned a medical degree from the University of North Carolina. Later, she completed her OB-GYN residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center followed by a complex family planning fellowship. Dr Verma has a master’s degree in public health from Emory University. She’s double-board certified in obstetrics and gynaecology.

At present, she provides reproductive healthcare in Georgia and serves as the senior advisor for reproductive health policy and advocacy at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. In addition, she works as an assistant professor at Emory University School of Medicine.

‘Can men get pregnant?’

Nisha Verma was asked the question, ‘Can men get pregnant?’ 14 times by the United States Senator Josh Hawley. The question was asked during a hearing on abortion pills. Initially, she was questioned by Senator Ashley Moody and then by Josh Hawley. Every time, she dodged the question and one time said, “I’m not really sure what the goal of the question is.” The hearing was done before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) committee.

Nisha explained that she treats patients with various identities and that medicine should be guided by only science and evidence, far away from politics. Senator Hawley further kept asking the question, to which Verma once responded that such ‘yes or no questions’ are used as political tools.

Viral video of ‘Can men get pregnant?’

Sen. Hawley: “Can men get pregnant?” Dr. Nisha Verma: “I’m not really sure what the goal of the question is.” Sen. Hawley: “The goal is just to establish a biological reality…Can men get pregnant?” pic.twitter.com/exjxLqJBTC — America (@america) January 14, 2026

