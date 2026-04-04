Home

Viral

Nita Ambani gets emotional at NMACC 3rd anniversary, shares heartwarming moment with Mukesh Ambani - Watch

Nita Ambani gets emotional at NMACC 3rd anniversary, shares heartwarming moment with Mukesh Ambani – Watch

Nita Ambani marks three years of NMACC with a heartfelt speech on culture and a warm moment with Mukesh Ambani at the star-studded event.

It was a night filled with culture, elegance, and emotion as the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre completed three years. Leading the celebration was Nita Ambani, who welcomed guests with a heartfelt speech that reflected both pride and purpose. But beyond the grand event and star-studded presence, it was a simple, warm moment with Mukesh Ambani that quietly stole the spotlight.

Dressed in a beautifully detailed saree with intricate zari work, Nita Ambani kept her look classic with a centre-parted bun and fresh white gajra. Her layered statement necklace added a touch of grandeur, perfectly matching the occasion.

Nita Ambani’s speech: A celebration of culture and tradition

Taking the stage, she greeted the audience with warmth. “Namaskar, aap sabko NMACC may swagat hai [Namaskar, everyone, welcome at NMACC.” She went on to mark the milestone, saying, “Today, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre completed three glorious years.”

In her speech, she beautifully spoke about the importance of the number three in Indian culture, from the Trimurti of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh to the three Devis, Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Kali, and even the Triveni of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Vision behind NMACC: ‘We made a promise’

Sharing the vision behind the cultural centre, Nita Ambani reminded everyone of the promise they started with. “When we started Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, we made a promise to bring the best of India to the world and to get the best of the world to India. And we are trying our best to live up to that promise.” Her words reflected a clear focus on celebrating India’s rich heritage while also connecting it with global art and culture.

As she wrapped up her speech with gratitude, “Once again, thank you… May India’s legacy spread far and wide. Thank you. Jai Shree Krishna.” The evening took a softer turn. With a smile, she walked towards her husband Mukesh Ambani, and the two shared a warm moment before posing for pictures. It was simple, genuine, and instantly loved by those present.

Celebrities attend NMACC anniversary gala

The event saw the presence of several well-known names. Sachin Tendulkar attended with his family, including Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar. From Bollywood, stars like Shahid Kapoor with Meera Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Neetu Kapoor, and A. R. Rahman were also seen at the celebration.

What is NMACC?

Located in Mumbai, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is described as a first-of-its-kind space dedicated to arts and culture. It aims to promote India’s heritage through different art forms while also bringing global talent to Indian audiences.

As the centre completes three years, the message from the evening was clear, it’s not just about celebrations, but about carrying forward a vision that connects tradition with the future.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.