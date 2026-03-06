Viral Video: Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani’s reaction to India-England match goes viral, internet says…

Home

Viral

Viral Video: Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest persons in the world, and his wife Nita Ambani are known for their luxurious lifestyle. Their kids Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Isha Ambani also made headlines for their dressing and grand parties. The Ambani family is also known for their love for cricket, and they own the Mumbai Indians team. Ambanis never miss an event if it’s happening in Mumbai. Recently, Nita Ambani made headlines for her comment on the IND vs ENG Semi-Final T20 World Cup match, summing up the nation’s mood. Let’s know what Nita Ambani said.

What Did Nita Ambani Say?

Nita Ambani’s reaction to India’s win over England that secured a place in the finals has gone viral on the internet. In a video, she can be seen reacting to a media person’s comment, ‘Final Mein Pahunch Gaye Hum,’ with a smile. To which the philanthropist smiles and excitedly says ‘Haan’. Her enthusiasm for Team India highlights her love for cricket and the Indian team. Her reaction showcased that she is just like any other ‘Men in Blue’ fan.

Watch The Viral Video Here

India vs England Match

The second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was played on Thursday at the famous Wankhede Stadium between the ‘Men In Blue’ and England. The Indian squad defeated England by 7 runs.

After defeating England, Indian squad is set to face New Zealand for the T20 World Cup title. The thrilling match is scheduled to take place on Ahmedabad on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Stars who attended the India-England semi-final clash

The high-voltage cricket match, which saw India win by 7 runs, was attended by several high-profile fans. In addition to billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and son Akash Ambani, the match was attended by several celebrities from the world of cricket and Bollywood.

