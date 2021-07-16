An unusual case of a teenager who had 82 extra teeth has gone viral on social media, that has left netizens scratching their heads. Doctors at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna, Bihar recently performed a surgery on a teenager who had a rare tumour.Also Read - Viral Video: Bike Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong, Man Breaks Neighbour's Wall | Watch

The 17-year-old boy, Nitish Kumar, had been suffering from a complex tumour called 'odontome' in his jaw for the last five years, that is found only in one person out of lakhs.

Over the years, his condition worsened due to lack of treatment. Ahead of the surgery, his scans revealed that his jaw had severe swelling. The scans showed that his face was distorted due to the excess teeth and a huge collection of teeth were seen sitting at the bottom of his jaw in two huge lumps.

After a three-hour-long surgery, doctors successfully removed 82 teeth from the teenager’s lower jaw.

“He came with complaint of swelling and pain in jaw. After examination, we diagnosed that he had Complex Odontoma, a rare jaw tumor,” said Dr Priyankar Singh, IGIMS Patna.

The tumor developed due to a fault in teeth developing substance. “During the operation, we found that parts of teeth were accumulated in the back of the jaw that could develop 82 teeth. The patient is healthy now and will be discharged soon,” he said.