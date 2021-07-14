Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Indian marriages are usually a glittery and expensive affair, with pre-wedding functions that run for days. However, one couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar has set an example by having a wedding in just Rs 500. According to an IANS report, an administrative officer and an army major got married without the usual ‘band-baaja-baarat’ affair. Keeping the ceremony extremely simple, both of them tied the knot by spending only Rs 500.Also Read - Viral Video: Girlfriend Desperately Cries 'Babu, Babu' Outside Wedding Hall As Boyfriend Marries Another Woman | Watch

The bride Shivangi Joshi is the city magistrate of Dhar while the groom Aniket Chaturvedi is a Major in the Indian Army, who is currently posted in Ladakh. Their wedding had been fixed two years back, but got postponed several times due to Covid.

The couple finally decided to get married in a simple way to send a message to the society to stop unnecessary extravagance during weddings. They then decided to do a court marriage in Dhar and got married on Monday after depositing Rs 500 in the court. A few family members, staff and Dhar District Collector Alok Kumar Singh were present at the wedding.

The couple said that extravagant expenditure in marriage not only burdens the girl’s family but also leads to misuse of money. After their marriage, the newlyweds reached Dhareshwar temple and took blessings from Lord Dharnath