No ‘Bengal’ in Bengal’s new tourism Ad: Why is it being trolled on X, Instagram?

The ad was launched alongside Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari’s unveiling of a new logo and brand identity for Bengal tourism.

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No ‘Bengal’ in Bengal’s new tourism Ad: Why is it being trolled on X, Instagram? | Image: Insta

No ‘Bengal’ In Bengal’s New Tourism Ad! The newly formed BJP government in West Bengal is executing a major administrative and economic revamp in the state and tourism is also a part of it. In order to boost Bengal’s tourism, a new tourism ad has recently been launched. The tourism ad was meant to push West Bengal onto the global tourism map. In the advertisement, you can spot prominent structures and monuments such as Eiffel Tower, Russia’s Saint Basil’s Cathedral, pyramids and Rio’s Christ the Redeemer. Everything seems good but have you spotted Bengal itself in the ad? Only Howrah Bridge made a cameo in the Ad and it was too short to notice – it was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment. As soon as the ad was shared online, users noticed the same thing and started trolling it. Netizens have started asking the obvious question – Where is Bengal?

West Bengal govt unveils new logo & branding for #Bengal tourism New tagline “Where India feels different” pic.twitter.com/rgXo3J20Nx — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) September 4, 2026

The tourism advertisement released as CM Suvendu Adhikari unveiled a new logo for Bengal tourism. After the launch, he announced Rs 500-crore to boast tourism infrastructure in the state.

“We have destroyed the tourism infrastructure in our state. Tourists pass through Darjeeling and Kalimpong in our state and travel to Sikkim. We are determined to change this,” Suvendu said.

Bengal’s Tourism Ad: The Trolling

CM Suvendu unveiled the logo, along with the catchline – ‘West Bengal: Where India feels different’ at the Dhono Dhanyo auditorium on Friday. It was a move of the newly formed government to shadow Mamata Banerjee’s famous ‘Biswa Bangla’ branding that focused on showcasing Bengal’s cultural heritage.

However, the tourism ad failed to impress the netizens, specially Bengalis.

The ad started with a promising note but soon it leaves the state and takes viewers on a tour of deserts, pyramids and other iconic global destinations.

Iconic structures such as the Victoria Memorial, Terracotta temples of Bishnupur, Darjeeling toy train, etc, were nowhere seen in the tourism ad.

Netizens Asked – Where Is Bengal?