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No ‘Bengal’ in Bengal’s new tourism Ad: Why is it being trolled on X, Instagram?

The ad was launched alongside Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari’s unveiling of a new logo and brand identity for Bengal tourism.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: September 5, 2026, 5:39 PM IST
west bengal ad
No ‘Bengal’ in Bengal’s new tourism Ad: Why is it being trolled on X, Instagram? | Image: Insta

No ‘Bengal’ In Bengal’s New Tourism Ad! The newly formed BJP government in West Bengal is executing a major administrative and economic revamp in the state and tourism is also a part of it. In order to boost Bengal’s tourism, a new tourism ad has recently been launched. The tourism ad was meant to push West Bengal onto the global tourism map. In the advertisement, you can spot prominent structures and monuments such as Eiffel Tower, Russia’s Saint Basil’s Cathedral, pyramids and Rio’s Christ the Redeemer. Everything seems good but have you spotted Bengal itself in the ad? Only Howrah Bridge made a cameo in the Ad and it was too short to notice – it was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment. As soon as the ad was shared online, users noticed the same thing and started trolling it. Netizens have started asking the obvious question – Where is Bengal?

Read more: Grand Durga Puja celebration in West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari government to hold magnificent Mahalaya event, invites PM Modi and Amit Shah

The tourism advertisement released as CM Suvendu Adhikari unveiled a new logo for Bengal tourism. After the launch, he announced Rs 500-crore to boast tourism infrastructure in the state.

“We have destroyed the tourism infrastructure in our state. Tourists pass through Darjeeling and Kalimpong in our state and travel to Sikkim. We are determined to change this,” Suvendu said.

Bengal’s Tourism Ad: The Trolling

CM Suvendu unveiled the logo, along with the catchline – ‘West Bengal: Where India feels different’ at the Dhono Dhanyo auditorium on Friday. It was a move of the newly formed government to shadow Mamata Banerjee’s famous ‘Biswa Bangla’ branding that focused on showcasing Bengal’s cultural heritage.

However, the tourism ad failed to impress the netizens, specially Bengalis.

The ad started with a promising note but soon it leaves the state and takes viewers on a tour of deserts, pyramids and other iconic global destinations.

Iconic structures such as the Victoria Memorial, Terracotta temples of Bishnupur, Darjeeling toy train, etc, were nowhere seen in the tourism ad.

Netizens Asked – Where Is Bengal?

  • As soon as the ad landed on the social media platforms, netizens started critisising it. TMC MP Derek O’Brien also joined the trolling and tweeted, “Trash is a mild word for this communication.”
  • Former Tripura and Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy termed it “amateurish video”, “Why should scenes from Moscow, Egypt and Rio de Janeiro feature in a video on West Bengal?” Roy posted.
  • “This video does a disservice to the achievements of the BJP government of West Bengal. I suggest this be dropped immediately, and the person who visualised and created this be transferred to fisheries or some such department,” he further said.
  • “Where is Bengal?”, a user commented.
  • “Was the contract given to some Gujarat-based ad agency?”, another posted.
  • Political analyst Mayukh Ranjan Ghosh said, “When West Bengal has hills to sea, forests to cities, what was the point of giving free advertising to the Eiffel Tower and St Petersburg?”
  • “There was culture, character, sweetness and subtlety,” a user tweeted.
  • “Compare it with Kerala tourism’s ‘God’s own country’. Or Rajasthan’s ‘Padharo Mhare Desh’. Which is such a welcoming and warm tagline,” Joy, a political commentator posted.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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