New Delhi: Heeding to requests of students all over India, the Central government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents, and teachers must be put to an end. Reacting to the decision, dairy giant Amul which is known for its topical ads, shared a creative cartoon on Thursday. The tagline reads as, “Student Pass. Butter Aur Bhi Paas.” Also Read - Amul's Latest Meme After IPL 2021 Gets Suspended Amid Covid-19 Surge is Going Viral | POST

The cartoon shows a girl sitting with a few books, bread slices, and butter, with the word Exams struck out. The topical ad is captioned as ‘#Amul Topical: CBSE Board Exams cancelled!’ with ‘No Board, only breakfast written over it.

Take a look: