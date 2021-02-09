Khandwa (MP): With schools reopening in different parts of the country, things are gradually going back to normal. However, many schools still haven’t started plying their buses, which comes as a major headache for students who live far-off and cannot afford costly transport everyday. A 12-year-old boy from MP’s Khandwa was facing the same problem, until he decided to do something about it on his own. Passionate about attending school, Shivraj now rides a horse to reach school everyday, Zee News reported. Also Read - Not the Groom, But this Bride Rode a Horse During Her Wedding Procession

Notably, Boradi Mall is a small village about 60 km from the district headquarters of Khandwa. Shivraj, who is the son of farmer Devram Yadav, studies in class five in a school that is 6 km from his village. When the classes started after the lockdown opened, Shivraj had no means to go to school. However, Shivraj’s father had bought a horse some time ago, and the little kid had developed a good friendship with the animal. With no other option available, Shivraj sought permission from his father to sit on a horse and go to school everyday.

The kid also said that earlier he used to take a bicycle to school, but because of bad roads, he often got hurt and injured. That’s when he decided to take his horse Raja to school.

Shivraj further praised the Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chauhan and said that he is his inspiration and that he learned a lot from him. His school teachers also praised Shivraj saying that he is very talented and good at his studies. Meanwhile, the school staff and other kids at school have grown fond of Raja, as he waits in school field everyday while he attends his classes.

Seeing his son’s passion for studies, his father Devram said that he tries to provide every resource, so that his son doesn’t suffer in his studies.