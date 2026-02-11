Home

No cash, no trophy, guess what reward did winners get after UP cricket tournament win

The video initially features a man being called and given the banner of 'Mahuaari Premier League Man of the Match'. What happens next surprises everyone. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: X @Benarasiyaa (videograb)

Viral News: When we all grew up, receiving medals and certificates for winning tournaments, a video from Uttar Pradesh has been receiving immense attention. The video is from Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, which features an extraordinary reward. The ‘Man of the Match’ title winner in the tournament received a live country chicken or rooster as a reward. The video has been circulating on social media. You can watch the viral video here.

Man of the match in UP wins a rooster

The ‘Man of the Match’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district received desi chicken as the prize. When everyone anticipates a grand reward in the form of trophies or cash, the video has struck a chord online. The name of the cricket tournament is ‘Mahuaari Premier League’ (MPL). The cricket competition happened in the village of Mahuaari. It falls in the constituency assembly of Pathardeva. The tournament, which ran for nearly a week in February, had 16 teams competing.

The video’s commentary has taken the internet by storm. It initially features a man being called and given the banner of ‘Mahuaari Premier League Man of the Match Desi Murga’. Alongside, another man is seen holding the rooster in his hands, which is then handed over to the man of the match in the cricket tournament.

Viral video

At a cricket premier league in UP’s Deoria, the man of the match prize was desi murga. pic.twitter.com/klBDRxZSDa — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 10, 2026

One person shared the video with the caption, “At a cricket premier league in UP’s Deoria, the man of the match prize was desi murga.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have widely shared the video. One user commented, “Considering everything is adulterated, this seems to be a wise decision,” and another user wrote, “High protein prize.”

