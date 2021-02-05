Kaithal: Farmers’ protest against three farm laws is now making international headlines after a slew of celebrities tweeted in favour of he ongoing agitations. Meanwhile, citizens in India who are supporting farmers are also coming up with unique initiatives to draw attention to the burning issue. Now, a family in Haryana’s Kaithal got the slogan ‘No Farmer No Food,’ printed on a wedding card, in order to stand in solidarity with farmers. Also Read - Salman Khan Speaks on Farmers' Protest And The 'Propaganda' But Has he Really?

Notably, 27-year-old Kamaldeep’s wedding has been fixed for February 20, 2021. Apart from the ‘No Farmer No Food’ slogan, photographs of farmers leader Sir Chhotu Ram and Shaheed Bhagat Singh has also been printed on the wedding card. When asked about the unique card, Kamaldeep told Aaj Tak “If we can’t go to Delhi, at least we can lend them moral support. In this way, the voice of farmers will also spread to those who do not know much about it.” Also Read - 'India Should Give Her Child bravery Award...', BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi Mocks Greta Thunberg

Kamaldeep’s father Prem Singh Goyat also fully supported the move and said that ”This message of farmers should reach everyone. Therefore, we have printed ‘No Farmer No Food’ on the card. If the farmer is not farming then how will we eat food. We support this movement, so we have done this work. We have got 300 wedding cards printed”. Also Read - Haryana Government Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet Services Till February 5 in Sonipat And Jhajjar Districts

Recently, a newlywed Sikh couple in Uttarakhand returned home from the wedding venue on a tractor instead of a car. During the wedding, the couple played songs that supported the farmers’ cause and even their attendees were seen raising pro-farmer slogans. After the wedding was over, the couple ditched their car and instead took a tractor home, in a symbolic gesture.

Prior to that, a groom from Haryana’s Karnal drove to his wedding venue on a tractor instead of a fancy car in order to support the farmers of his state.