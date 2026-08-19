No front wheel, 11000 km journey and a powerful message: Kerala cyclist’s unusual mission to Everest base camp has bigger purpose; WATCH viral video

Saneed says he is not chasing a record simply for fame. His bigger goal is to make people think differently about drugs and their choices in life.

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No front wheel, 11000 km journey and a powerful message: Kerala cyclist's unusual mission to Everest base camp has bigger purpose; WATCH viral video (Image: Saneed's instagram account)

A cyclist from Kerala is taking an unusual route to spread a serious message. Saneed, a stunt rider from Kannur, is travelling thousands of kilometres on a bicycle with its front wheel removed, using the challenge to encourage young people to stay away from drugs. Saneed is now travelling from Kerala towards Nepal and aims to reach Everest Base Camp. The journey is expected to cover around 11,000 km.

This is not his first long-distance ride on a one-wheel bicycle. Saneed has earlier travelled from Kerala to Kashmir using the same technique. He has also completed a ride across Kerala on a bicycle without a front wheel. His previous journeys have attracted attention because of the unusual way he balances and pedals for long distances.

Why does Saneed ride without a front wheel?

For Saneed, the difficult ride is more than a stunt. He wants people, especially young Indians, to understand that they can find excitement and purpose without using drugs. “I want to spread the message to say no to drugs,” he said, explaining that his journey is aimed at encouraging people in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other parts of India to choose healthier ways to enjoy life.

He believes the unusual bicycle helps people notice his journey and, in turn, listen to the message behind it. Saneed has previously said that the unique nature of his rides makes people curious and gives him an opportunity to talk about drug abuse.

#WATCH | Tiruchirappalli: Kerala cyclist, Saneed, rides 11,000 km from Kerala to Nepal on a bicycle without a front wheel to spread the message – ‘Say No to Drugs’.

He says, “I completed a ride from Kerala to Kashmir without a front wheel, and now I am going from Kerala to… pic.twitter.com/95agDos8d3 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026

12 years of stunt riding

Saneed has a background in bike and cycle stunts and has been practising such skills for around 12 years. He studied civil engineering and interior designing and also works as a professional stunt performer.

His experience has helped him handle the difficult balance needed to ride a bicycle with only its rear wheel touching the road. However, he admits that long-distance riding in this manner is far harder than regular cycling.

He currently covers around 50 to 60 km on an average day, although the distance changes depending on the condition of the roads and the weather. His best single-day distance so far has been around 150 km.

Strong winds and uneven roads make the ride particularly difficult, as even a small loss of balance can become dangerous.

From Kerala to Kashmir and now Nepal

Saneed’s earlier journeys have taken him across large parts of India. In 2024, he undertook a nearly 5,000-km ride from Kanyakumari to Umling La in Ladakh without a front wheel. The journey was intended both as a personal challenge and as an anti-drug awareness campaign.

He has now set his sights on Nepal, with Everest Base Camp as his target. The latest journey is another attempt to take his message to a wider audience while pushing the limits of what he can achieve on a bicycle.

‘If I inspire one person, that is enough’

Saneed says he is not chasing a record simply for fame. His bigger goal is to make people think differently about drugs and their choices in life.

He wants youngsters to understand that they do not need drugs to experience excitement or achieve something unusual. His message is simple: find something you enjoy, work hard at it and do not allow drugs to destroy your future.

Saneed believes that if even one person changes their thinking after seeing his journey, the effort will have been worthwhile.

His unusual ride has already attracted attention on social media, where videos of him travelling long distances on the modified bicycle have gone viral.