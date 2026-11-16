No halal meat: Sikh man’s London restaurant surrounded by hundreds of protesters over refusal to sell halal food

‘Proudly Non-Halal’ Policy: A Sikh restaurant owner in London, United Kingdom, faced strong disapproval from residents after he introduced a ‘non-halal’ policy at his restaurant. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside his Indian restaurant on Friday night and demanded the closure of his outlet as he refused to sell halal food, Daily Mail reported. The restaurant is located in a very prominent locality and is home to acclaimed actor Ralph Fiennes and comedian Bill Bailey.
Harman Singh Kapoor, restaurant’s owner, has faced massive criticism after he refused to serve halal meat at his restaurant. He has faced criticism over his decision, social media posts about Muslims and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He has said that he and his family have received several death threats and faced harassment over the policy of his restaurant.
BREAKING: Islamists have gathered outside Singh’s Dining in London, an Indian-owned restaurant that does not serve halal meat.
A sign outside the premises reads “proudly non-halal” sign.
They are threatening to burn his shop down, r@pe his family members and kill him.
London has fallen.
— The British Patriots (@TheBritPats) November 13, 2026
The protest outside Rangrez prompted Metropolitan Police to form a human line to keep the protesters the restaurant. A video of the incident has gone viral, in which a huge crowd can be seen outside the restaurant, chanting “Allahu Akbar”, “Shame on you” and “Free Palestine” while waving Palestinian flags.
In another video, a man addressing the protesters through a microphone can be seen, asking them, “What do we want with this scumbag over here?” Other protesters responded, “Shut them down!”
Private security guards were also seen outside the restaurant. The private security was reportedly hired by actor John Cleese. Cleese has previously supported the restaurant and its policy.
Kapoor’s wife Khushi, in a video, said, “Thank you John Cleese, thank you for supporting us, thank you for sending security.”
It is not just the restaurant policy on which Kapoor is facing backlash he is also in the target of protesters over his social media activity, including videos showing him holding bacon, which Muslims are prohibited from eating.
“Behold. Bacon can save Western countries,” a caption read.
In another post, he wrote, “Top quality pork on sale at Harrods.”
Kapoor has claimed that he is receiving several death threats, claiming to have received them from “Islamists”. He has also alleged that people also pelted eggs at the restaurant’s windows.
Kapoor was arrested by the police at his home in West London hours before the protest on Friday. He confirmed his arrest through a social media post. He was arrested allegedly for his social media post referencing Islam.
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