Traditionally, an Indian marriage is replete with age-old customs and are often multi-day affairs. However, two couples in Prayagraj –Avinash and Anjali, and Amit and Shiva, broke the mould and had a unique wedding which has become the talk of the town. Instead of the ceremonial fire, the mantras and other traditional rituals, the marriages were solemnised with a ‘pledge’ which the couples took in the presence of their parents, several social workers and eminent persons of the city. Also Read - Karnataka IPS Officer Lodges Complaint Against IFS Officer Husband For Dowry-related Harassment & Physical Torture

The two couples chose each other beyond caste lines and without any religious rituals. 27-year-old Avinash, is a native of Domanpura village of Patherdewa in Deoria and has done masters in civil engineering while his partner, Anjali, has done masters in commerce from the Allahabad University. Also Read - Comedian Munawar Faruqui Granted Bail By SC But Yet To Be Released From Jail

“We are not against religion, but the age-old rituals associated with a marriage do not fit well into contemporary society. For a happy married life or for someone to get married, love is the only prerequisite and not caste, social status, dowry or any of such irrelevant practices put on display,” said Avinash. He further said, “We are from different castes and our families have endorsed this relationship. I think that if the boy and the girl love each other, only then they should marry and for that it is not bad to spend some years together, knowing each other for better compatibility.” Also Read - Valentine’s Day 2021: This Law Firm is Offering Free Divorce to Unhappy Couples!

Amit and Shiva who also got married in this unusual manner echoed similar sentiments. Amit said, “We are against the customs that have come to be identified with most marriages. The girl is not a commodity that her father has to give as a ‘daan’ in a marriage.”

After taking a joint pledge of mutual love, trust, faith and equality, the couples also signed a document beneath the written format of the pledge and the same was counter-signed by some of the witnesses present at the ceremony. Interestingly, both the brides have decided not to flaunt their marital status by wearing ‘sindoor’ and ‘mangalsutra’.

(With IANS inputs)