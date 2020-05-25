There has been much confusion over the name Tesla founder Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes gave their baby boy, and it was revealed that as per California laws, special characters may not be allowed in a name. The little baby boy had been named X Æ A-12 and many had been wondering what it means or how its even pronounced. Also Read - 'Arrest Me,' Says Elon Musk as he Announces Reopening of Tesla Plant Against Lockdown Orders

Complicated thought it may be, Musk explained how to correctly pronounce the name during a podcast with American comedian Joe Rogan. But now it has been revealed that the baby's name has been changed, and it is no less complicated as it has gone from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii.

The reveal was made by Grimes on her Instagram page on Sunday when a user asked her if she had changed her baby's name because of California laws and what the new name was. In her reply Grimes just typed in X Æ A-Xii and did not give an explanation, though she did add, "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh."

Musk, who already has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson, said that it was girlfriend and Canadian singer Grimes who had come up with the name for their son.

According to People magazine, a California family-law attorney had revealed that the state does not allow numbers or Roman numerals and symbols on birth certificates. The name must contain characters from the English alphabet, and that hyphens are allowed though the special character ‘Æ’ might prove a problem.

Musk and Grimes had welcomed their baby boy on May 4, 2020.