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No longer pursuing position: Candidate rejects job, recruiters reply sparks online debate | Check viral post

‘No longer pursuing position’: Candidate rejects job, recruiter’s reply sparks online debate | Check viral post

Viral post: A candidate’s polite job offer rejection received a surprising response from a recruiter. Scroll down to read details.

(Image: screengrab from Reddit)

Viral News: When job interviews are often accompanied by ghosting, delayed replies, and many awkward rejections from the recruiter’s side, an email exchange on Reddit has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. It shows a candidate’s polite way of turning down a job offer, which led to triggering an unexpected response from the recruiter. The response of the recruiter has now sparked a debate regarding the professionalism in hiring. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The incident became viral on Reddit when a user normally shared a screenshot of the email exchange with a recruiter regarding an interview. The candidate had simply declined the role offered in the mail in an extremely respectful manner. He even thanked the company for offering him the opportunity.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the recruiter’s reply. When the recruiter could have dropped a polite response, they wrote, “Considering the interview, I would agree. We wish you the best of luck finding your future opportunity!”

Many users online thought that the message was aggressive, while others also hinted that the company probably didn’t consider the candidate suitable enough for the role. The post went quickly popular on the platform, with many people debating if the response was honest or crossed a line.

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Viral post

“I truly appreciate the opportunity to discuss the position and your time in sharing more about the role. After further consideration, I’ve decided that I’m no longer pursuing the position. Thank you once again for your understanding and for the opportunity to connect. I wish you and your team continued success,” read the mail.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “You can’t dump me, I’m dumping you!” and another wrote, “You didn’t dodge a bullet, you dodged an intercontinental ballistic missile. I worked for a boss who had that kind of attitude once and it made me want to do bad things to myself. It’s a good thing you won’t be working there.”

The third comment wrote, “I think the recruiter was trying to say that they also decided that the candidate isn’t a good fit and that they agree that it’s a good idea for the candidate to have moved on to another opportunity.”

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