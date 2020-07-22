Mumbai: Needless to say, social distancing has become a way of life now, however, there are still people who have no qualms in defying Covid-19 protocols, which can put several lives in danger. In one such violation, a video recently went viral wherein a 25-year-old man called around 30 people to the terrace of his building in Mumbai’s Bandra on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday to celebrate his birthday. Also Read - Brilliant Idea! Kashmir's Local Newspaper Take Social Responsibility to Another Level, Puts Free Mask on Front Page Amid COVID-19

In the video, Haris Khan was seen cutting 25 cakes with a sword, surrounded by guests and none of them was seen wearing a mask.

Soon after the video of the celebrations surfaced on social media, many criticised his actions following which a first information report (FIR) was filed against Khan and his guests at the Bandra police station.

Watch the video here:

Cutting birthday cake with sword,

No masks, No social-distancing.

Video went viral and now he is arrested. pic.twitter.com/VnHgSW7iQL — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) July 21, 2020

The Bandra Police questioned him on Monday and verified the authenticity of the video, following which Khan and 30 of his friends were booked for violating curfew. Khan was later in the day produced in the magistrate’s court which remanded him into police custody.

The sword which was used to cut the cake has also been recovered.

“They have been booked under Sections 188, 269 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while Khan has also been booked under Arms Act,” Nikhil Kapse, a senior officer of Bandra police said.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the accused is a history-sheeter and has a few cases registered against him.