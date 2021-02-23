With coronavirus still wreaking havoc around the world, medical authorities and international bodies like the World Health Organisation have insisted that people across the globe should continue wearing the mask. However, a restaurant in US thinks differently! Recently, a restaurant in the US state of Florida has sparked social media outrage for its controversial no-mask policy. Also Read - Mumbai Police To Issue Challans For Not Wearing A Mask

“FACE DIAPERS NOT REQUIRED! EVERYONE WELCOME,” declares the sign at BeckyJack’s Food Shack in Hernando County, Florida. The restaurant posted the picture on Facebook for Valentine’s Day with the caption “Happy Valentine’s Day,” and a heart emoji. “A friendly reminder that we DO NOT require Face Masks. The picture is accompanied by an image of a blue disposable mask overlaid by a red “banned” symbol.

Soon after, many slammed the irresponsible policy of the restaurant. A woman visiting from Orange County, Florida, told local NBC station WFLA that she found the restaurant’s sign “stressful and disrespectful.” Another responded sarcastically saying, ”“Soooooo… you don’t like to follow health and hygiene guidelines then? Yes please, ill have a side of salmonella with my covid air thank you.”

Check out the picture here: