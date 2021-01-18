Madurai: The advent of coronavirus has literally changed our lives, forever changing the definition of what was deemed ‘normal’. Just like all aspects of life, the pandemic has also changed the way weddings take place and couples are now finding innovative ways of receiving gifts from their loved ones. Also Read - Reason Why Wedding Rings Are Worn on The Fourth Finger of Your Left Hand

In one such instance that has gone viral, a Madurai family printed the QR code of Google Pay and PhonePe on the wedding invite so guests would be able to transfer gift cash without any hassle or physical contact. So, no more searching for an envelope to keep the cash as guests can just transfer money to their bank accounts using Google Pay or PhonePe.

“About 30 persons had used the facility and gave cash as their wedding present,” T.J.Jeyanthi, mother of the bride, who runs the Janani Beauty Parlour in Madurai, told IANS. “This is the first time such a thing has been attempted in our family,” she added.

Notably, the wedding happened on Sunday and the invite has gone viral. “I have been getting many calls on this. Similarly, my brother and others in the family have been getting lots of calls since Monday morning,” Jeyanthi remarked.

Last month a newly wed couple delivered a wedding feast to the homes of their relatives and friends who had watched the wedding online. The guests received 4 colourful bags and banana leaves, each of which had 4 tiffin carriers. There were a total of 12 dishes packed inside them along with instructions regarding where to place each item on the banana leaf.

So very cool,right!