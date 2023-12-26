Home

No Nalli Bokka, No Baraat: Unhappy Groom’s Family Cancels Wedding Over Mutton Bone Marrow, Matter Reaches Cops

The fight erupted after the engagement ceremony when guests pointed out that bone marrow of mutton was not being served.

Amaravati: In a bizarre turn of events, reminiscent of a scene from the recently released Telugu film ‘Balagam’, a wedding between families in Telangana was called off due to dispute over absence of bone marrow in a mutton dish. The bride was from Nizamabad while the groom from Jagtiyal. They were engaged at the bride’s residence in November, but the wedding was called off soon after.

Reportedly, the fight erupted after the engagement ceremony when guests pointed out that bone marrow of mutton was not being served. When the hosts – the bride’s family – confirmed that bone marrow had not been added to the dishes, the row escalated.

Soon, the issue reached the local police station and the officials tried to convince the groom’s side in regard to the bone marrow issue. However, they argued stating that the bride’s family had insulted them by not serving bone marrow in the non-vegetarian dishes.

They argued that the bride’s family deliberately kept from them the fact that bone marrow was not on the menu. Ultimately, the engagement party ended with the groom’s family calling off the wedding.

In a similar incident in 2021, a groom in Odisha walked out of his wedding after seeing that the bride’s family have not served mutton curry to the wedding guests. As per reports, the incident occurred in Jajpur district’s Sukinda. GroomnRamakant Patra, who hails from neighbouring Keonjhar district was to marry a girl from Sukinda’s Bandhagaon village.

