‘No one can save you’: Microsoft employee’s unique career advice to freshers goes viral

No one can save you: Microsoft employees unique career advice to freshers goes viral

The young professional working at Microsoft, named Nandani, shared four pieces of advice for people who are in their late teens or early twenties.

Viral news: When everyone believes that life becomes sorted once they’re placed in a good company, a young professional’s post, who is working at Microsoft, has gone viral. The post was shared on X and has become a moment of reflection for multiple individuals. The 26-year-old Nandani works at the tech giant Microsoft, and she shared four tips that are being labelled as ‘life-saving advices’ by many people. The moment of honesty and truth has struck a chord online. You can see the viral post here.

What did the Microsoft employee say?

The young professional working at Microsoft, named Nandani, shared four pieces of advice for people who are in their late teens or early twenties. The first piece of advice was to focus on compounding the hard work. Second, to take advantage of the twenties, stating, “You’ll never have more time, energy, and fewer responsibilities than you do now.”The third piece of advice she gave is to build skills, and the last, to not expect anyone to come and save you.

I’m 26 and i work at @Microsoft . if you’re in your late teens or early 20s, here are a few things i wish someone told me earlier: 1. Hard work compound – espcially early.

People talk a lot about money compounding, but effort compounds too. But Consistency changed… — Nandani S (@TheDebugDiva) January 28, 2026

How’s social media reacting?

The social media users shared their honest reactions to the post. One user commented, “One thing I’ve learned so far is…. nobody actually cares. You’re the only one worrying about what people might say. In reality, everyone is too busy dealing with their own problems, not sitting around waiting to watch you fail”, and another wrote, “This is honest and grounding.

Consistency, starting early, and taking responsibility are underrated superpowers. Thanks for sharing the journey — many of us will see themselves in this and feel less alone.”

The third comment read, “Your point about ‘Effort Compounding’ is gold. Thanks for being so transparent about the journey!

This is going to help a lot of people who feel lost right now. Keep inspiring!”

