It's indeed a sad fact that many elderly people in India still have to face a lot of stigma and ridicule from society if they decide to remarry. Young or old, every person in this world needs a companion and no one deserves to be lonely. Exemplifying the same, a 71-year-old man recently remarried a widowed woman after being a widower for 5 years, picture of which is going viral. Notably, his daughter posted the wedding picture on Twitter, which is garnering a lot of social media attention as netizens have showered the new couple with love and congratulatory messages.

Sharing the picture, his daughter named Aditi wrote, ”This is my 71 year old father, remarrying after being a widow for 5 years, to another widow. I have always wanted him to remarry because no one deserves to be lonely.” The picture shows the woman dressed in saree, and the man dressed in a grey suit, while holding a Varmala. Both of them are also wearing masks.

This is my 71 year old father, remarrying after being a widow for 5 years, to another widow. I have always wanted him to remarry because no one deserves to be lonely pic.twitter.com/fwCXUyeVHj — Aditi (@Aditi_RR) April 26, 2021

However, she lamented that the entire process was complicated and his father had to go through a lot to get remarried. She wrote, ”But it has been complicated. There are no straight forward legal rules in India for remarrying. There were women who asked for money. There were women who ghosted him. We still don’t know if society will accept them. We still don’t know if they will adapt to each other”.

Meanwhile, Twitter showered love and poured congratulation for the newly married couple. One user wrote, ”My heart filled with joy seeing this. Wishing the newly weds a happy married life and lots of marital bliss. May their life be full of joy, good health, love & more. Wishing the families immense joy with the new additions to their respective families. Ps: Hope lives another day!”

This is very beautiful. You're spot on – nobody deserves to be lonely, and everybody deserves to choose happiness. Best wishes to you all ❤️❤️❤️ — Smelling Roses (@smellingroses18) April 27, 2021

Sweetheart, this is probably one of the happiest news I have personally seen in a while. I can assure you, 'societal acceptance' is a figment of a human's imagination. Only what's in the heart counts ! 💜 ❤️ — Jyoti Tathgur (@JyotiTathgur) April 27, 2021

This is the way it should be.

One needs a companion ,more so when you advance in age .

Congratulations ! — Manjot Singh Bindra (@BindraManjot) April 27, 2021

A society that expects you to be miserable and lonely because of ugly 'rules and stigma' attached to it isn't worth stressing over. All that matters is his happiness. Thank you for sharing this and helping in normalizing re-marriages at an older age, this is truly beautiful 💚 — Ankit Oberoi (@ankitoberoi_) April 27, 2021

My heart filled with joy seeing this. Wishing the newly weds a happy married life and lots of marital bliss. May their life be full of joy, good health, love & more. Wishing the families immense joy with the new additions to their respective families.

Ps: Hope lives another day! pic.twitter.com/0qnW4eluHk — Ishita (@tangysodapopish) April 27, 2021

