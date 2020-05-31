Drawing out all the records of Delhi Police’s brutality since anti-CAA protests including destroying Jamia Millia Islamia’s library and hurling slurs at peaceful women protestors at Shaheen Bagh, a revolt storm swelled on Twitter after JNU student activist and Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal was charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Narwal is the seventh person to be booked under UAPA for allegedly inciting the communal riots in Northeast Delhi in February. Also Read - Zaira Wasim Back on Twitter After Controversial Quran Tweet, Says 'Took a Break Due to Noise'
After a Delhi court sent her and another activist of Pinjra Tod, Devangana Kalita, to Tihar Jail for 14 days in the similar case, Narwal was re-arrested by the special cell. Taking to their respective handles on Twitter, the enraged netizens called out Bollywood celebrities who have been condemning police brutality on protestors in the US with regards to George Floyd murder but are silent about the state of affairs “in their own backyard”. As the digital protests against the arrest of students amid the COVID-19 lockdown grew, Twitter reminded Delhi Police of not yet arresting violent students like Komal Sharma or minister like Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur for “inciting communal violence.” Also Read - 'I Couldn’t Get Into English-Medium School as I Was Adivasi': Sonajharia Minz Recalls After Being Elected as VC of Sido Kanhu Murmu University in Jharkhand
While one user wrote, “Students are new terrorists in India? UAPA on student and Pinjra Tod member Natasha now! I am worried about the silence of opposition parties. If you don’t stand with students today then no one will fight for democracy in future. No one will be left for you (sic)”, another tweeted, “Interesting to see “woke” celebrities in India speak out against police atrocities and George Floyd’s death all the way across in America, but the same celebs lose their voice when there are police excesses at home; when people are lynched, communities targeted (sic)” and yet another lashed, “Jamia & JNU students have ZERO rights & can be arrested at will by Delhi Police Devangana Kalita Natasha Narwal Safoora Zargar Meeran Haider Asif Iqbal Only student in India will full legal rights is ABVP’s Komal Sharma She must also be given the best quarantine award (sic).” Also Read - India to be Renamed 'Bharat'? Twitter Uses Harpic as Eyedrop to Undo Watching News, Asks Supreme Court to Sort Priorities Amid COVID-19 And Migrant Crisis
Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:
In a communication dated May 06, 2020, the United Nations Special Rapporteurs wrote to the Indian government expressing concern over the several violations of the international human rights obligations of India through the UAPA, 2019 and particularly questions the problematic designation of individuals as “terrorists”.