No roads, no vehicles: This is the World’s most remote hotel! Located 15,000 ft up a mountain, needs a 5-hour trek

No roads, no vehicles: This is the Worlds most remote hotel! Located 15,000 ft up a mountain, needs a 5-hour trek

Using crampons, ropes, and ice axes, climbers will have to traverse very steep and icy terrain, requiring a lot of skill and stamina.

Where is the world’s most remote hotel?

One of the most remote hotels in the world, the Margherita Hut, is located on top of an Italian mountain, approximately 15,000 feet above sea level. This hotel requires visitors to trek for five hours. The Margherita Hut is among the world’s most isolated hotels.

According to the Sun report, Margherita Hut is located at a very high altitude on the Italian-Swiss border; the actual hut is in Italy. As a result, the hut is a very exclusive place to stay due to its location and history, since it was named after Queen Margherita of Savoy after she visited the hut in 1893. This historic building offers adventurers an experience that cannot be matched in the beautiful Italian Alps.

Getting to Margherita Hut is tough. Most people start in Alagna Valsesia or Gressoney.

Climbers typically spend at least one night in lower-altitude refuges before reaching the end of their climb; this way, they have some time to adjust to the higher altitudes. According to the Sun report, the main routes to reach Margherita Hut – via the Gnifetti Glacier route and the Lys Glacier route – are both technical climbs and very difficult. Using crampons, ropes, and ice axes, climbers will have to traverse very steep and icy terrain, requiring a lot of skill and stamina.

