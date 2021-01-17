New Delhi: A couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district became the talk of the town after they tied the knot in an unique wedding ceremony where they solemnised their wedding by taking oath of the Indian constitution and other great men like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Birsa Munda and others. Also Read - Man Injects Magic Mushroom Tea Into His Vein, Survives Near-death Experience

A video of the couple taking oath during the wedding ceremony is making rounds all over the internet. As per a report, this is one of the first such weddings that was organised in a tribal society of the region.

The unique wedding ceremony took place in Dhabla village of Bhagwanpura tehsil, which is 30 km from the district headquarters.During the wedding, neither a pandit recited the mantras nor there were any traditional 'saath-pheras' (seven rounds around a sacred fire), as the groom Ikram Arse and bride Naija took oath as a witness to the picture of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The couple tied the knot on Friday (January 15) in presence of hundreds of wedding guests and family members.

Earlier last year, another couple from Sehore in Madhya Pradesh too chose to get married by taking an oath of the constitution instead of getting married in accordance with the customary rituals as per their religion or social customs.